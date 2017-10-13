Detours coming Monday near Ursuline High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If your daily commute takes you to the area around Ursuline High School in Youngstown, prepare for a detour starting Monday.

Friday morning, police met with contractors and Street Department workers to discuss their construction plans.

Beginning Monday morning, crews will excavate a portion of Wick Avenue in front of the high school so a new crosswalk can be installed.

This means Wick Avenue will be closed at that spot, and traffic will be diverted down the Westbound Service Road and Madison Avenue. It will also mean a new traffic pattern for Bryson Street behind Ursuline.

“For the Ursuline High School students, faculty and parents that need to pick up, we’re gonna have Bryson turned into a temporary two-way street. There will be police officers there for the first couple days to divert people around ’til they get used to the new traffic flow pattern,” Youngstown Police Lt. Bill Ross.

For the two or three weeks of construction, no parking will be allowed on Bryson Street, and police say cars will be towed.

The new crosswalk will be similar to the ones being installed now on Wick Avenue near Youngstown State University. Only this will have bricks painted in Ursuline colors with a decorative “U” stamped on it.

The work is expected to be finished around the end of the month.