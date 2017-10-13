E. Palestine pastor charged with sexual misconduct involving teen

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A local pastor of a church and business owner is accused of having inappropriate contact with a girl under the age of 16.

Police confirmed that Rodney McManus, 49, of Alice Street, was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Police say McManus touched the girl inappropriately on multiple occasions between January 2014 and August 2017.

The girl was under 16 and older than 13 when the incidents occurred.

McManus met up with the girl at the Coffee Stop, which he co-owned and used for youth activities for teens and where he held services for the NewLife Outreach Church.

McManus appeared in court on Thursday where bond was set at $25,000. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 19.

The NewLife Outreach Church and Coffee Stop have closed.

