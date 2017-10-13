Gretchen Ruth Kittle Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Gretchen Ruth Kittle, 90, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, October 13, 2017, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born April 30, 1927, in Kerns, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles and Mae (Kalar) Vancsoy.

On June 14, 1945, she married Alvin Kittle. They shared 58 wonderful years of marriage until his passing December 4, 2003.

Gretchen was a member of Delightful Evangelical Congregational Church.

She retired from St. Joseph Hospital.

Gretchen enjoyed camping, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by three sons, Roger N. (Loretta) Kittle of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Willis C. (Patricia) Kittle of Champion, Ohio and William A. (Eva) Kittle of Newton Falls, Ohio; grandchildren, Douglas, Derrick, Bradley, Benjamin and Christian Kittle and Amanda Sweeney; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Nathan, Taylor, Evan, Elijah, Sheridan, William, Jake, Brendan, Wyatt and Valerie.

Besides her husband, Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers and one sister.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 16, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Bradley Kittle will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2017, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Clearview Lantern Suites and Windsor House both in Champion, Ohio for the wonderful care given to Gretchen.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

