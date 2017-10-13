Gretchen Ruth Kittle Obituary

October 13, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Gretchen RuthKittle, Warren, Ohio - obit

WARREN, Ohio – Gretchen Ruth Kittle, 90, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, October 13, 2017, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born April 30, 1927, in Kerns, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles and Mae (Kalar) Vancsoy.

On June 14, 1945, she married Alvin Kittle. They shared 58 wonderful years of marriage until his passing December 4, 2003.

Gretchen was a member of Delightful Evangelical Congregational Church.

She retired from St. Joseph Hospital.

Gretchen enjoyed camping, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by three sons, Roger N. (Loretta) Kittle of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Willis C. (Patricia) Kittle of Champion, Ohio and William A. (Eva) Kittle of Newton Falls, Ohio; grandchildren, Douglas, Derrick, Bradley, Benjamin and Christian Kittle and Amanda Sweeney; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Nathan, Taylor, Evan, Elijah, Sheridan, William, Jake, Brendan, Wyatt and Valerie.

Besides her husband, Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers and one sister.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 16, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Bradley Kittle will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2017, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Clearview Lantern Suites and Windsor House both in Champion, Ohio for the wonderful care given to Gretchen.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 16 at the following approximate times:
12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s