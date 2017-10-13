Jimie Phares Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Jimie Phares, 83, of Girard died Friday, October 13, 2017 at Autumn Hills Care Center in Niles.

Jimie was born January 20, 1934 in Kerns, West Virginia, the son of Pink and Retta Phares.

He served during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army and then served in the U. S. National Guard.

Jimie was employed by General Motors in Lordstown for 30 years as a skilled-trades pipefitter.

He married Carolee Moyer on September 30, 1956.

Jimie enjoyed the mountains of West Virginia and spending time with his family and friends.

Jimie leaves behind a son, Jimie (Claire) Phares of Concord, North Carolina; a daughter, Carolyn (Jerry) De Maiolo of Austintown; four grandchildren, Derek of Glendale, Californai, Daniel (Emily) of Austintown, Jamie of Cincinnati and Chloë of Concord, North Carolina.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, October 15 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna, Ohio.

Selby – T. J. Fox Funeral Home handled the arrangements.