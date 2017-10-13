Linda S. Raub Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Linda S. Raub, 64, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2017 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born November 3, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Manuel and Josephine Ramos.

She was a graduate of Howland High School and a graduate from cosmetology school.

She retired from Packard Electric as an auditor after 36 years.

She was a member of Blessed Sacrament and St. James Church in Warren.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Christal) Raub of Howland, two grandchildren Khylie and Camden; a sister-in-law, Betty Ramos of Warren; nephew, Adam (Anitra) Ramos; a niece Tina (Brian) Wilson of Champion; two great-nephews, Sebastian and Christian and two great-nieces, Ryliegh and Hailee.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ricky Ramos.

Family and friends may call on Monday, October 16 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Rev. Christopher Henyk officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Linda’s name to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd. Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Raub family.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 16 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.