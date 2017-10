YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are trying to determine the circumstances leading to a man being dropped off with a gunshot wound in Youngstown.

A woman drove the victim to his brother’s house in the 500 block of Cohasset Drive, where she left him around noon Friday.

Police said the 22-year-old man, who was shot in the back, is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators don’t know where the shooting happened yet or the identity of the driver.