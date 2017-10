YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – On Friday, October 13, 2017, Mary A. Harris, age 77, passed away at Danridge’s Burgundi Manor with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Youngstown on August 8, 1940 a daughter of Evelyn Daniels.

Mary is survived by her beloved daughter, LaChelle (Raymond) Thompkins; a granddaughter and siblings.

Arrangements handled by FUNERAL HOME NAME.