Memorial snaps 6-game slide; Jones completes 10 of 13

Memorial's defense held Champion to -2 yards rushing.

Campbell Red Devils High School Football

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Memorial ended their 6-game losing streak with a 36-12 victory at Champion. The Red Devils have now defeated the Golden Flashes in eight of their last nine meetings.

Memorial took a 22-6 lead at halftime.

The Red Devils’ quarterback Darion Jones completed 10 of 13 for 217 yards and 2 scoring strikes. Antwaan McMeans finished with 55 yards on 10 rushes. Gerald Brown only carried the ball 5 times but went for 54 stripes in the process. Nikita Klimis (83 yards) and Malachi Barnarn (81 yards) each had 3 catches apiece. For the game, the Devils amassed 351 total yards of offense.

Memorial’s defense held Champion to just 6 first downs and negative 2 yards of rushing.

Champion’s Nate Stahlman threw for 117 yards. Ryan Douglas caught 2 passes from Stahlman for 86 yards.

The Golden Flashes (0-8) have now lost 12 in a row and 8 straight at home.

Scoring Chart
Memorial, 36-12
First Quarter
M – Gerald Brown, 51-yard TD run (M 6-0, 8:20)
M – Champion grounding in the end zone for a safety (M 8-0, 1:52)
Second Quarter
M – Antwaan McMeans, 3-yard TD run (M 15-0, 11:55)
C – Carter Mast, 80-yard kickoff return (M 14-6, 11:40)
M – Nikita Klimis, 46-yard TD catch from Darion Jones (M 22-6, 4:43)
Third Quarter
M – Keyonce Brown, 27-yard TD catch from Darion Jones (M 29-6, 4:29)
Fourth Quarter
C – Ryan Douglas, 74-yard TD catch from Nick Stahlman (M 26-12, 7:35)
M – Antwaan McMeans, 32-yard TD run (M 36-12, 4:50)

Champion will travel to Lakeview while the Red Devils will celebrate Senior Night next week against Brookfield.

