Men arrested in Youngstown charged with illegally immigrating to US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Mexican citizens arrested in Youngstown last month have been indicted for entering the country illegally, prosecutors say.

Ignacio Mendoza-Arriaga, 31, was found in Youngstown during a traffic stop. Investigators said he had been deported to Mexico in 2008 after being convicted of a felony.

Reinaldo Herrerra-Herrerra, 36, was also found in Youngstown with Mendoza-Arriaga. He was deported to Mexico in 2011, investigators said.

The Youngstown Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted the investigation.

It started on September 21, when Youngstown officers said they pulled over the car Mendoza-Arriaga was driving for rolling through a stop sign at Overland and E. Myrtle avenues. They said he didn’t have a license or any form of identification.

Herrerra-Herrerra was a passenger in the car. Police said he, along with Mendoza-Arriaga, were repeat deportees.

Another passenger, Jose Louis Lopez, was listed as immigrating to the U.S. illegally, according to a police report. He was not named in the indictment released Friday.

ICE took them into custody after the traffic stop.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karrie Howard is prosecuting the case.

