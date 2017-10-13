Migos coming to Covelli Centre in Youngstown

The show will be at 8 p.m. December 2

By Published:
The rap group Migos will perform at the Covelli Centre on December 2.  
Image courtesy of the Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The rap group Migos will perform at the Covelli Centre on December 2.

The show starts at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The Georgia-based group first exploded onto the scene in 2013 with its breakout single “Versace.” They’ve collaborated with Drake, Gucci Mane, Young Thug and DJ Khaled among others.

Their current album “Culture” garnered their first Billboard Hot 100 number one single, “Bad and Boujee” ft. Lil Uzi Vert. The single also was nominated for BET Hip Hop Awards for Best Collaboration, Duo/Group.

Tickets for the Youngstown show range in price from $35.50 to $95.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 21.

 

 

 

You can buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at The Southwoods Health Box Office, located inside the Apostolakis Auto Group Main Entrance of the Covelli Centre.

