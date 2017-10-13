Mom enters insanity plea for 5-year-old daughter’s death

An Ohio woman is pleading not guilty by way of insanity after her 5-year-old daughter's body was found hidden in the family's restaurant

Mingming Chen and Liang Zhao. Parents charged with killing girl in Jackson Township, Stark County.

Mingming Chen, of Jackson Township, entered her plea during a court hearing Thursday. The 29-year-old woman is facing several charges including murder, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Authorities say Chen repeatedly punched her daughter, Ashley Zhao. Prosecutors say Chen’s husband, Liang Zhao, tried to revive his daughter before helping hide the body.

Township police say the two falsely reported the girl missing Jan. 9. Investigators found her body inside Ang’s Asian Cuisine in North Canton the next day.

Zhao pleaded guilty in September to charges that include obstructing justice and gross abuse of a corpse. A murder charge against him has been dropped.

