Adams notches TD run, Harding leads Mooney 14-8

Dan Simko scored on a 6-yard run for the early Cardinals lead

Warren G Harding Oakland Raiders High School Football

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding leads Cardinal Mooney, 14-8, in the third quarter after Kayron Adams’ go-ahead touchdown run.

Following a blocked punt by Brennan Olesh, Dan Simko scored on a 6-yard run for an 8-0 Cardinals first quarter-lead.

Harding made it 8-6 when Geivonni Washington scored on a 3-yard run.

The Raiders then took the lead in the third quarter when Adams’ 3-yard TD run and successful two-point conversion put them up 14-8.

