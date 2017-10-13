Poland offense moving early as Bulldogs lead Lakeview 17-7

Cole Kosco found Dante Ruozzo for a 12-yard TD pass and 7-0 lead

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland is out to a quick start, leading Lakeview 17-7 in the second quarter.

Cole Kosco found Dante Ruozzo for a 12-yard TD pass and 7-0 lead. Mikey Kushner then notched a 27-yard field goal.

Dante Romano’s 5-yard TD run later in the first made it 17-0 Poland.

Lakeview got on the board with a 5-yard TD run by Evan Adair, set up by Noah Olejnik’s long reception.

Poland (7-0) is trying to stay undefeated, while Lakeview enters 6-1.

