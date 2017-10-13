Police seek 3 teens as grandma on porch caught in crossfire

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) – Police have been searching for three teens involved in a shooting that caught an innocent 65-year-old grandmother in the crossfire as she sat on the porch of her Pennsylvania home.

Aliquippa police say the woman was wounded in the ankle about 5 p.m. Thursday in Aliquippa.

Police say the woman’s wound wasn’t life threatening, but they were concerned for her because she suffers from other medical issues.

Investigators were searching surveillance cameras for clues, but say they’re certain the woman was just a bystander.

Police didn’t release the wounded woman’s name, and didn’t immediately report arrests or name suspects.

Aliquippa is about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh.

