Verrelli & Pontius add on as Wilmington extends their lead

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington looks to stay unbeaten as they welcome Hickory tonight.

On their first possession of the game, the Greyhounds scored on a 59-yard touchdown toss from Robert Pontius to Bryson Verrelli to cap off their 8-play drive. The next time, the ‘Hounds handled the ball. Cameron Marett dashed 16-yards to give Wilmington a two touchdown lead. The junior Marett also had a 17-yard run earlier in their 5-play possession.

To begin the second quarter, Verrelli scored again by flashing his speed as he raced 10-yards to the end zone. Wilmington only needed 5 plays to complete their 36 yard drive. The ‘Hounds did it again the next time they touched the ball. Four touchdowns on their first four possessions. This time, Pontius went 28-yards to the left side to give the ‘Hounds a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter. All four of their drives have begun in Hickory territory.

Scoring Chart

First Quarter

W – Bryson Verrelli, 59-yard TD catch from Robert Pontius (W 7-0, 7:22)

W – Cameron Marett, 16-yard TD run (W 14-0, 3:26)

Second Quarter

W – Bryson Verrelli, 10-yard TD run (W 21-0, 11:13)

W – Robert Pontius, 28-yard TD run (W 28-0, 6:25)

Hickory will host Reynolds next week on Senior Night while Wilmington pays a visit to Slippery Rock.

