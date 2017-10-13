Popular social media sports blog coming to Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday is a big game for YSU — the ‘Guins take on North Dakota State. To help amp people up for the game, Barstool Sports — a sports and pop culture media company with a huge social media presence — is coming to town.

Barstool is popular with the college demographic and social media has been excited about its visit all week.

Behind MVR in Youngstown, the Barstool Tailgate Show Bus is sitting in anticipation for the pre-game activities on Saturday.

“They go across the country to the biggest game of the week, which is awesome that they picked us because that shows how big this game is in general,” Justin Summers said.

Barstool’s El Presidente Dave Portnoy posted a poll on Twitter last week, asking fans to vote if the show should come to YSU or Minnesota. YSU got 36,000 votes but 37,000 people voted for Minnesota.

Still, they decided to come to Youngstown.

“That’s awesome in general because Minneapolis has 5.6 million people and there’s only 56,000 people in Youngstown. So the fact that they got 36,000 votes is amazing and I think Barstool saw that and that’s why they wanted to come here,” Summers said.

A few months ago, Barstool came to a bocce tournament at MVR so when it was looking for a spot to hold Saturday’s tailgate, it turned back to the Casseeses.

“It’s going to be a phenomenal day. We got a lot of tailgating going on, we have a bocce tournament that was already prior scheduled so they’ll be here,” said MVR owner Joe Casseese.

Anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people are expected to show up. The tailgate starts at 2 p.m. and the show will broadcast live on Barstool’s Facebook page at 5:30.

“We want people to just enjoy a tailgate Saturday and then everyone to head up the hill and cheer on Youngstown State,” Casseese said.

The Barstool team is also a big fan of pizza and looking for a place to stop while they’re in town. They’re taking suggestions on Twitter if you want to recommend your favorite.

