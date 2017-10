Related Coverage Remish with 3 TDs leads South Range to win over Sharon

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Aniello Buzzacco has three total touchdowns as South Range is routing Akron Kenmore, 31-0, in the third quarter.

Buzzacco has TD passes of 39 and 35 yards, while he also notched an 18-yard TD run.

Peyton Remish has a 9-yard TD run for the Raiders as well.

