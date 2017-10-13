Southern Ohio quadruple murder suspect arrested

Related Coverage 8-year-old found dead after fatal shootings in southern Ohio

PEDRO, OH (WCMH/ AP) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office tells WOWK that Aaron Lawson has been arrested.

Warrants had been issued for 23-year-old Arron Lawson for three counts of murder and one count of aggravated murder.

Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of three adults inside a house trailer Wednesday evening. While at the scene, they were told that a 7-year-old boy also lived there and had not been seen.

Authorities issued a missing-child alert and spent hours searching for Devin Holston only to find the child dead inside the same house trailer, his body apparently hidden.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffery Lawless says a fourth adult who came upon the crime scene after work was stabbed there and fled to seek help.