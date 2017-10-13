Storm Team 27: Warm Saturday expected

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Calm weather through Saturday morning with a chance for patchy fog. Temperataures will fall into the low 50’s. Look for skies to become mostly sunny Saturday with afternoon highs in the upper 70’s.

The wind will increase Saturday night ahead of the storm system that will bring showers and thunderstorms to our region Sunday. Gusts could be 30mph in spots through Sunday. There is a small chance that storm may become strong into Sunday afternoon.

Colder air will filter in Sunday night and Monday with a chance for Lake Effect rain showers in the traditional snowbelt. Warming back up with better weather through the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Patchy fog early. Becoming mostly sunny. Warm.

High: 77

Saturday night: Increasing clouds. Warm and becoming windy.

Low: 64

Sunday: Windy. Gusts to 30mph possible. Showers or thunderstorms developing. (80%)

High: 74

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated Lake Effect rain shower. (30%)

High: 54 Low: 40

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 61 Low: 38

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 46

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 49

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 49