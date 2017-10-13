Trumbull Co. Coroner says drug recovery official died of drug overdose

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled that a local drug recovery official’s death in July was due to an accidental overdose.

Thomas Dailey had heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in his system, according to the coroner’s report.

Dailey helped establish First Step Recovery, though the facility separated from him in 2015. He was also the executive director of Braking Point Recovery near Columbus.

The 46-year-old was found dead in a Warren hotel room after he failed to check out. According to a police report, two slightly bent plastic ink tubes were found near his body.

