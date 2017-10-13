Velasquez tosses 2 TDs; Reserve is rolling against Waterloo

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – After falling to Springfield last week, Western Reserve is running over Waterloo 28-0 this evening. Adam Gatrell has run for over 100-yards and the Blue Devils have accumulated over 200-yards on the ground in the first half.

In the first half, Dom Velasquez threw a pair of scores for the Devils. In the first quarter, Velasquez found Jack Cappabianca on a 6-yard toss and in the second frame he completed a 39-yard score to Kade Hilles.

Scoring Chart

First Quarter

WR – Jack Cappabianca, 6-yard TD catch from Dom Velasquez (WR 7-0, 9:44)

WR – Adam Gatrell, 38-yard TD run (WR 14-0, 6:11)

Second Quarter

WR – Marcos Cruz, 2-yard TD run (WR 21-0, 11:19)

WR – Kade Hilles, 39-yard TD catch from Dom Velasquez (WR 28-0, 4:29)

Next week, Reserve visits rival-McDonald while Waterloo will welcome Sebring on Senior Night.

