WATCH: East Palestine’s Sherry finds Kemp for 2 long pass TDs

By Published:
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Parker Sherry and Branden Kemp connected for two TD passes in the first half against Toronto.

Here’s both of them — coming on very similar plays.

Check out the entire East Palestine-Toronto game story here.

