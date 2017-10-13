YNDC planting trees around Youngstown’s Glenwood corridor

It's part of the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation's Glenwood Neighbors Initiative, which involves beautifying the area for those who live in it

By Published: Updated:
trees generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown will be getting a little greener this coming week.

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) unloaded about two trucks full of trees Friday morning. The organization will be planting 125 of them in vacant lots along Glenwood and in the surrounding areas.

It’s part of YNDC’s Glenwood Neighbors Initiative, which involves beautifying the area for those who live in it.

“What we’re trying to do is just comprehensively improve the corridor and make it a great place, a great destination for folks who live in the neighborhood and also just an attractive corridor here for the City of Youngstown,” said Neighborhood Stabilization Director Jack Daugherty. “It’s one of our gateways into the city and it’s also one of our gateways into Mill Creek Park.”

The trees being planted are mainly native and American trees, some of which can grow to nearly 100 feet.

Daugherty said this is a long-term investment in the community and one more step in revitalizing the city.

YNDC is working on a number of projects, including replacing and cleaning up sidewalks and repurposing lots for gardening.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s