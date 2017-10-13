Youngstown Board of Education moving to make room for Early College

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip says the move will allow more students into the Early College program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Board of Education is moving to a new location to make way for more room for the Youngstown Early College.

Administrative offices are moving to East High School.

The data and information technology departments will move into Choffin Career and Technical Center, and the records department is moving to the former Mary Haddow School.

Currently, the Early College uses space in Fedor Hall at Youngstown State University.

“Opening up 20 W. Wood St. to become the new home of Youngstown Early College will allow even more students and families to take advantage of the opportunity to earn an associate’s degree free of charge,” he said.

