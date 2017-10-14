Canfield crime activity: Woman accuses suspect of choking her, breaking phone

Monday, Oct. 2

E. Main St., Ryan Rygiel, 44, arrested on a warrant out of Youngstown.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Sawmill Run Dr., police were called to investigate a crash where a vehicle hit a stone wall in a yard. No charges were filed.

W. Main St. at the bike trail, a driver was cited for loads dropping or leaking after a two-vehicle crash in which an unsecured fence post fell from a truck.

Thursday, Oct. 5

500 block of W. Main St., police were called to dispatch an injured deer.

Friday, Oct. 6

W. Main St., Adrra Franklin, 24, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant out of Weathersfield Township during a traffic stop. The driver, 22-year-old Sammy Anderson, Jr., was charged with driving under suspension and inadequate exhaust.

9:21 p.m. – Fairground Blvd., Hailey Norcross, 18, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. Brandon Good, 20, of Youngstown, was also charged with drug abuse. Police said marijuana was found in the vehicle after a search.

1:07 a.m. – 200 block of Bradford Dr., Michael Evatz, 35, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman told police Evatz choked her and then took her cell phone and smashed it against his head, breaking it. She then went to her parent’s house and called 911, according to a police report. Police said she had red marks on her neck. Evatz denied assaulting the woman, saying he “bear hugged” her to keep her from leaving but eventually let go. He told police that the woman had accused him of cheating on her and was acting irrationally. He said her phone had been broken before the incident.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Herbert Rd., Joseph Stone, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop and charged with driving under suspension and inadequate exhaust.

1:45 a.m. – S. Broad St., Daitzel Moore, 24, of Girard, arrested and charged with drug abuse, driving under failure to reinstate license and inadequate exhaust. Police said Moore didn’t have a valid driver’s license and reported finding marijuana in the vehicle he was driving.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: