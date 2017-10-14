Eileen M. Fisher Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Eileen M. Fisher, 87, of Greenville, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Saturday afternoon, October 14, 2017 at her residence.

She was born in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania on July 20, 1930 to the late Harold Kenneth and Beryl Juanita (Mitchell) Webb.

In 1948, she was the valedictorian of her class at West Middlesex High School. She then went on to graduate from the Sharon nursing program in 1951 as a registered nurse.

She worked at the Greenville Hospital in the emergency room and recovery room from 1952 until her retirement in 1986. After retirement, she continued working in home health care.

Eileen was a member of First United Methodist Church in Greenville.

She enjoyed knitting for the kids, family get-togethers, traveling the world and sending personalized birthday cards to friends and family.

She was married to Robert Burdell Fisher on November 28, 1952 and he preceded her in death on May 28, 2013.

Eileen is survived by two sons, Edward Fisher of Greenville and Tom Fisher and his wife, Robin, of Jamestown; a daughter, Janeen Mihoci and her husband, John, of Jamestown; four grandchildren, Edward, TJ, Jarron and Brian; two stepgrandchildren, Angie and her husband, Mike and Chris and his wife, Renee; two great-grandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; two sisters, Bev Snyder and her husband, Joe, of Volant and Vicki Metz of West Middlesex; a brother, Bill Webb and his wife, Francis, of Sharpsville; a brother-in-law, Jack Fisher and his wife, Doris, of Savanna, Georgia and many, loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Moody; two brothers, Fred Webb and Jim Webb and a granddaughter, Elenor.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and close friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church, 73 Clinton St. Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.