Enjoy Halloween activities this weekend at Mill Creek Park

Fellows Riverside Gardens in Mill Creek Park is hosting pumpkin carving and a walk this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Halloween is just a few weeks away and if you haven’t started carving pumpkins yet, there’s a way you can do it today for free.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can head over to Fellows Riverside Gardens in Mill Creek Park to carve a pumpkin. Carving will be in the Service Building.

You can either bring your own pumpkin or carve one that the park will provide. They will also provide carving tools if you don’t have any.

The pumpkins will then be displayed at the park’s Pumpkin Walk at Twilight on Sunday, starting at 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The walk is also located at Fellows Riverside Gardens, located at 123 McKinley Avenue.

Tomorrow, families can enjoy live entertainment and activities.

For more information about this week’s events at Mill Creek MetroParks, visit their website.

