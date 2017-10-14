John Barry Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – John Barry, 61, passed away on October 14, 2017 at Liberty Health Care.

John was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on December 17, 1955 to Vincent and Gloria (Rutter) Barry.

After graduating from Brookfield High School in 1974, John proudly served his country in the US Army.

Over the years, John worked for Koppers, Cottage Gardens and Dutch Hill Landscaping before retiring after 11 years from Ivor J. Lee. He was also the co-inventor of the Body Keeper, a protective body vest used in sports.

Active in his community, John was a volunteer with the Brookfield Police Department even graduating from their Citizens Patrol course. He also assisted with the Hubbard Kiwanis Haunted House.

He loved fishing and camping and could frequently be found at Shenango River Lake. He also was a great cook and loved making chicken on the spit for his family and friends. John enjoyed playing Bingo as well.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 17 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel; 6923 Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Rose Catholic Church; 48 Main St, Girard.

Burial with military honors will follow at Brookfield Cemetery.

John is survived by his children, Christine (John) Bloom, Shawn Barry and Brian Barry; his “wife”, Barbara Barry; his granddaughters who made him very happy, Victoria, Isabella, Elizabeth and Sophia; his brother, Vincent Barry; his sister, Mary (Dennis) Gill and his stepbrothers, Mark and Lee Hodom.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Patty Barry and Rose Curtain.

Arrangements handled by Lane Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 16 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.