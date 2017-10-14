Juanita M. Hall Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Juanita M. Hall, 82, of Niles, passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017, at her residence.

She was born September 8, 1935 in Daysville, Tennessee, the daughter of Raymond C. and Bertha E. Barnes Hodge.

Juanita was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Niles.

She enjoyed cooking and listening to country music. She cherished the time she spent with her family and grandchildren.

Juanita is survived by two sons, Clayton J. (Beverly) Hall of Niles and Jimmy A. (Kelly) Hall of Niles; two daughters, Kathy (Charles) Mitchell of Niles and Mary A. McClimans of Niles; daughter-in-law, Margaret Hall of Niles; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cordell J. Hall, whom she married on June 6, 1955 and died August 23, 2013; a son Kenny Hall; two brothers, Morris Hodge and Fred Hodge and two sisters, Margie E. Ashbrook and Wanda Hall.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Baptist Church in Niles. At the family’s request, all family and friends are asked to meet at the church on Wednesday.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, October 17 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles and from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church on Wednesday.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

