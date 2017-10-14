Kayak launch along Mahoning River in Girard almost finished

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A canoe and kayak launch along the Mahoning River in Girard is almost finished being built.

Landscaping has been installed around the launch area and a parking lot is also being built.

It’s located just below the Girard-McDonald Viaduct. The project is 95 percent completed — the boat ramp just needs to be extended now.

“We would have a boat ramp, a canoe launch that is further up the Mahoning than all of the others — Youngstown, Struthers, Lowellville — all the way down to the PA line,” Girard Mayor Jim Melfi. “So we thought it was a great location.”

The project cost more than $85,000. It was covered mostly by grants.

The city got the land back in 2003 after flooding made the state declare it a disaster area.