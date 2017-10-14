Kayak launch along Mahoning River in Girard almost finished

The project is 95 percent completed -- the boat ramp just needs to be extended now

By Published: Updated:
A canoe and kayak launch along the Mahoning River in Girard is almost finished being built.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A canoe and kayak launch along the Mahoning River in Girard is almost finished being built.

Landscaping has been installed around the launch area and a parking lot is also being built.

It’s located just below the Girard-McDonald Viaduct. The project is 95 percent completed — the boat ramp just needs to be extended now.

“We would have a boat ramp, a canoe launch that is further up the Mahoning than all of the others — Youngstown, Struthers, Lowellville — all the way down to the PA line,” Girard Mayor Jim Melfi. “So we thought it was a great location.”

The project cost more than $85,000. It was covered mostly by grants.

The city got the land back in 2003 after flooding made the state declare it a disaster area.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s