YSU takes early 10-0 lead vs. No. 2 North Dakota State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State leads North Dakota State, 10-0, in the first quarter at Stambaugh Stadium.

The Penguins scored on their opening possession, as Zak Kennedy nailed a 34-yard field goal for the early lead. Later in the first, Nathan Mays connected with Damoun Patterson for a 22-yard TD pass.

It’s YSU’s third top-10 matchup in a row, as the Penguins (3-2, 1-1 MVFC) are ranked no. 8 and the Bison (5-0, 2-0) are ranked no. 2.

Two weeks ago, YSU downed South Dakota State, 19-7, at Stambaugh Stadium. Last week, the Penguins lost 31-28 at South Dakota.

YSU owns an 11-game winning streak at home — tied for the third longest in school history. The last time the Penguins lost at Stambaugh Stadium was on November 14, 2015, against North Dakota State (27-24).

