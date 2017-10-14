Ohio man recounts knife attack, finding bodies of wife, in-laws

Related Coverage 8-year-old found dead after fatal shootings in southern Ohio

IRONTON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man who survived a knife attack after his wife, son and in-laws were fatally shot in southern Ohio said he rushed home that day after hearing screams and a gunshot during a call with his mother-in-law.

Todd Holston described his experiences Saturday in an interview with The Columbus Dispatch. Holston said suspect Arron Lawson attacked him with a pocket knife Wednesday inside his family’s trailer home after finding his wife, 28-year-old Stacey Jackson, and in-laws, 50-year-old Donald McGuire and 43-year-old Tammie McGuire, dead.

Seven-year-old Devin Holston’s body was found hidden Thursday morning inside the trailer in rural Lawrence County. Holston says he fought off Lawson, grabbed his unharmed 2-year-old son, Braxton, and drove off seeking help.

Lawson was arrested Friday. He’s been charged with aggravated murder and murder.

