Poland honors two officers who died on duty in the 1980s

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Police Department officers and the community came together Saturday to dedicate a memorial to two fallen officers.

They honored the legacies of officers Richard Becker and Charles Yates, who died in the line of duty in the 1980s.

According to Officer Down Memorial Page, Yates suffered a fatal heart attack in 1984 after struggling with a female suspect he had arrested for drunk driving. He was 59-years-old. The site says Becker, at age 36, was shot and killed while on duty in 1983.

After several speakers, Poland officers revealed the plaque, which sits at the front of the police department. Family members of the fallen officers put a wreath beside the memorial and paid their respects.

Poland Police Chief Brian Goodin wants the memorial to serve as a constant reminder to his officers and the Poland community.

“This happened to our department in a year period of time,” Goodin said. “And it’s something that our officers will hopefully, as they see this, will remember you still need to be safe out here.”

Goodin says after he announced his plans, donations to build the memorial came pouring in. He says that’s a testament to the kindness of the Poland community.