Pumpkin growers set national record in Canfield

Combined, the group set a national record, as their top-10 pumpkins all weighed over 1,800 pounds

By Published:
At the Parks and Garden Center in Canfield on Saturday, 200 Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers got together to weigh their seasonal squash.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – At the Parks and Garden Center in Canfield on Saturday, 200 Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers got together to weigh their seasonal squash.

The biggest weighed in at just over 2,000 pounds.

Combined, the group set a national record, as their top-10 pumpkins all weighed over 1,800 pounds.

This year’s winner, Dave Stelts, says the secret to growing a giant gourd is a lot of TLC.

“The biggest part of it is the hard work,” he said. “We put in a good 40 hours-a-week in season to grow these. And then, we like the amazing part of it, when you’re growing 45 pounds a day as this one did for three weeks.”

The growers say these giant pumpkins are OK to eat, but they won’t be as flavorful as the smaller ones.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s