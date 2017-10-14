Pumpkin growers set national record in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – At the Parks and Garden Center in Canfield on Saturday, 200 Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers got together to weigh their seasonal squash.

The biggest weighed in at just over 2,000 pounds.

Combined, the group set a national record, as their top-10 pumpkins all weighed over 1,800 pounds.

This year’s winner, Dave Stelts, says the secret to growing a giant gourd is a lot of TLC.

“The biggest part of it is the hard work,” he said. “We put in a good 40 hours-a-week in season to grow these. And then, we like the amazing part of it, when you’re growing 45 pounds a day as this one did for three weeks.”

The growers say these giant pumpkins are OK to eat, but they won’t be as flavorful as the smaller ones.