Storm Team 27: A quiet Saturday evening

The evening will remain quiet but the risk for patchy fog is there overnight. Clouds will begin to increase heading into Sunday morning. Showers and storms can be expected by early evening Sunday along with gusty winds, some getting up to the 30s. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s and highs tomorrow in the low 70s.

Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Warm and becoming windy.

Low: 64

Sunday: Windy. Gusts to 30mph possible. Showers or thunderstorms developing. (80%)

High: 72

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated Lake Effect rain shower. (30%)

High: 54 Low: 44

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 60 Low: 38

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 41

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 46

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 47

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 49