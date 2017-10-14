Storm Team 27: A quiet Saturday evening

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The evening will remain quiet but the risk for patchy fog is there overnight. Clouds will begin to increase heading into Sunday morning. Showers and storms can be expected by early evening Sunday along with gusty winds, some getting up to the 30s. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s and highs tomorrow in the low 70s.

Forecast
Tonight:  Increasing clouds.  Warm and becoming windy.
Low:  64

Sunday: Windy.  Gusts to 30mph possible. Showers or thunderstorms developing. (80%)
High: 72

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated Lake Effect rain shower. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 44

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 38

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 41

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 46

Friday: Mostly sunny.
High:  73 Low: 47

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  73  Low: 49

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s