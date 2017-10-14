Storm Team 27: A sunny start to the weekend



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The start of the weekend is looking nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.

The wind will increase tonight ahead of the storm system that will bring showers and thunderstorms to our region Sunday. Gusts could be 30mph in spots through Sunday. There is a small chance that storm may become strong into Sunday afternoon.

Colder air will filter in Sunday night and Monday with a chance for Lake Effect rain showers in the traditional snowbelt. Warming back up with better weather through the week.

Forecast

Today: Patchy fog early. Becoming mostly sunny. Warm.

High: 77

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Warm and becoming windy.

Low: 64

Sunday: Windy. Gusts to 30mph possible. Showers or thunderstorms developing. (80%)

High: 74

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated Lake Effect rain shower. (30%)

High: 54 Low: 40

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 67 Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 47

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 48