Thomas J. “Tommy” Orlo Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, October 18 at the Wasko Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph the Provider Church, with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating for, Thomas J. “Tommy” Orlo, 51, who passed away Saturday evening, October 14 at his home of an apparent heart attack.

Tommy was born August 5, 1966 in Youngstown, the only son of John C. and Verna Jane Swartz Orlo and was a lifelong resident of Campbell.

He was a 1984 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

At the age of 16 he went to work for the 5th Avenue Pizza Shop in Hubbard; he later worked at the P&L Heat Treatment Plant and then went on to work as a Mazek Operator for Commercial Intertech/Parker Hannifan for 22 years, retiring in 2014.

He was a member of the church and it’s Infant Jesus of Prague Guild. He loved music and had a great voice, singing many years in the church choir.

He was also a member of the Mahoning Valley Old Car Club. Tommy enjoyed going to the Telephone Pioneer lunches, the GE group lunches, the Keystone Group dinners and the Wednesday night GE dinner group.

He loved visiting his family and friends and especially loved Norma and Jan’s swim parties; he loved all animals, especially his dog, Sparky and his powder blue Lincoln Town Car.

Tommy was a fan of all Cleveland sports, the Indians, Browns and Cavaliers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed watching all types of movies but most enjoyed playing Angry Birds on his electronic devices. He loved taking his mom and Aunt Eileen to Carini’s Restaurant and the Stone Arch Restaurant in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He was very loving, compassionate, caring and generous, and anyone who knew him grew to love him.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, John and Jane Orlo of Campbell, with whom he made his home; his aunts, uncles and many good friends, Aunt Corky and her children, Carol and Connie Swartz all of Hubbard; Aunt Eileen Maluk and her children, sons, Michael J. Maluk, Jamie and Ace Maluk all of Greenville, Pennsylvania, daughters, Tessie, Hector and Emily Ramos of Raleigh, North Carolina and Shelli, Luke, Veronica and Atanas Farkas all of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; Uncle Eugene and Aunt Lori Swartz of Hubbard and their children, son, John and Whitney Swartz of Delray Beach, Florida and daughter, Gina; George and Sydney Paroz of Vienna and son, Daryl; Serena, Eliana and Landon Swartz of Fort Worth, Texas and a special uncle, Paul Wojtowicz of Illinois; cousins, Peggy and Dave Zilk of Masury and Gracie Stipetich of Hubbard and special friends to Tommy, George R., Kevin, George C., Kenny, Tony K., Jack R., Nicky A., Ray M., Ken T., John G. and Greg M.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Darrell and Verna T. Swartz; paternal grandparents, John and Anna Orlowski and two uncles, Carl J. Swartz and Michael Maluk.

The Orlo family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, October 17 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. with the rosary to be prayed at 3:30 p.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 17 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.