Valley Christian gets late stop to sneak past Southeast, 21-20

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian edged Southeast, 21-20, on Saturday, keyed by a late defensive stop on a two-point conversion attempt.

The Eagles improved to 4-4, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Southeast scored with about a minute remaining to cut its deficit to 21-20. But Valley Christian stopped the Pirates two-point conversion attempt to clinch the win.

Jamynk Jackson notched a touchdown run for the Eagles.

