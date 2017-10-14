Valley Christian gets late stop to sneak past Southeast, 21-20

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian edged Southeast, 21-20, on Saturday, keyed by a late defensive stop on a two-point conversion attempt.
The Eagles improved to 4-4, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
Southeast scored with about a minute remaining to cut its deficit to 21-20. But Valley Christian stopped the Pirates two-point conversion attempt to clinch the win.
Jamynk Jackson notched a touchdown run for the Eagles.
Read more: Week eight high school football stories
Lakeview football schedule | Poland football schedule
Important high school football links:
Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22
.