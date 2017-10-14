William E. Adair, Jr. Obituary

BELLE VERNON, Pennsylvania (Formerly Mineral Ridge, Ohio) – William E. Adair, Jr., 76, passed away at 11:42 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following an extended illness.

He lived in the Mineral Ridge community most of his life and moved with his wife, Jean to Pennsylvania three years ago.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on April 4, 1941 the son of William E. and Elizabeth T. “Libby” (Law) Adair, Sr.

He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and honorably served in the United States Navy.

He retired in 2006 after 35 years as the production supervisor at the Liberty Steel Company in Hubbard.

He enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing.

William is survived by his wife, Jean (Garland) Adair, whom he married on October 29, 1966; daughter, Tiffany Adair with whom they lived in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania; son, William (Rae) Adair of Rochester, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Isabella and Devin Adair of Rochester, Minnesota; two brothers, Robert T. (Marge) Adair of Mineral Ridge and Mark A. (Linda) Adair of Howland; three sisters, Patricia (Alan) Bray of Niles, Mary Beth Hegel of Niles and Virginia Restuccio of Niles and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Daniel Adair.

Calling Hours will be Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where the St. Stephen Bereavement Ministry will have a 6:30 p.m. prayer service.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church. Rev. James Korda will be the celebrant.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences.