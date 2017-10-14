Women march in Warren in support of one another

Their message -- "stop judging, start loving" -- may seem simple, but the women say it's a strong one

Dozens of women marched from Warren's courthouse square Saturday to show their support for one another.

The message — “stop judging, start loving” — may seem simple, but the women say it’s a strong one.

“As young women, we all have to uplift each other and be union with each other,” Kunia Brown of Warren said.

It resonates with women of all ages, races and backgrounds.

“This is a way to empower women — especially young women — to let them know that it’s time to get involved,” said Cheryl Saffold of Warren City Council. “Not only politically, but just culturally, to lift each other up to motivate each other.”

That’s why Saturday, by putting one foot in front of the other — walking down the street dressed in camouflage — these women, and a few men, are setting an example.

“We have to let women know that, ‘Hey, you gotta love yourself first,'” said Honeya Price, organizer. “And then you have to love each other.”

“So often in the past through the struggles, we have not supported one another,” Lindy Lucas of Warren said. “And it’s important to understand that you may disagree with how we think or feel, but you still should be there to support us.”

“We all need to support each other, because it’s kind of hard now,” Amari Austin of Warren said. “We all just need to support each other through everything.”

