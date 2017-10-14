Youngstown bar catches fire for 2nd time this year

Related Coverage Fire at Club Twisted in Youngstown ruled as arson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are looking into what caught a Youngstown bar on fire for the second time this year.

The fire happened around 1 a.m. at Club Twisted on South Avenue.

Youngstown firefighters say the building was only damaged in the back.

“It burned off half the roof, by the time we got here half the roof was already gone.”

On Aug. 31, the same bar caught fire around the same time of day. It was ruled as an arson case.

Club Twisted has been closed ever since that first fire.