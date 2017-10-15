Dennis E. Woodrum Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Dennis E. Woodrum, 76, of Howland, died Sunday, October 15, 2017 at home.

He was born August 31, 1941 in Warren, the son of Virgil Woodrum and Evelyn (Stryker) Woodrum Moore and had lived in the area all his life.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Dennis attended Warren G. Harding High School.

He had worked for both Van Huffel and Dietrich Industries and enjoyed watching TV, reading, gambling, fixing cars and things around the house and the Cleveland Browns.

Surviving are his wife, Carol (Sneizik) Woodrum; four children, Dennis, Jr. of Warren, James (Jennifer) of Roaming Shores, Nadine of Howland and Richard Woodrum of Howland; three grandchildren, Kaitlin and Brandon Woodrum and Draven Love; a great-grandchild, Liam Williams; three sisters, Virginia Gillespie of Howland, Patty Chambers of Howland and Barbara (James) Burger of Hubbard; three brothers, Lynn (Beth) of Kingman, Arizona, Thomas (Terri) of Howland and Charles (Annette) Woodrum of Cortland and a stepsister, Jean St. Clair.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his stepmother, Elizabeth Woodrum; his stepfather, Carl Moore and his sister, Betty Easterling.

Calling hours are 5:00 – 7:00 pm Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 17 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.