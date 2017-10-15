Edward George Crawford Obituary

GUSTAVUS, Ohio – Edward George Crawford, age 90, died on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born on February 26, 1927 in West Farmington, Ohio, a son of Wilhelmina (Zarske) and J. Newton Crawford.

Mr. Crawford served as a sergeant in the United States Army during World War II.

He worked for the former Republic Steel and LTV Steel of Warren for 43 years, retiring in 1986.

On December 2, 1950, he married Bonnie Jean Latimer.

He was a member of the Gustavus Federated Church.

He was also past post commander of the former Bernadette Totten VFW of Gustavus and a member of the Harry Lees American Legion of Kinsman. Mr. Crawford served as a Gustavus Township Trustee for 20 years and was instrumental in the restoration of the Gustavus Town Hall and getting the volunteer fire department off the ground.

He loved to play softball and later enjoyed bowling and golfing. Mr. Crawford was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and wintered in Haines City, Florida for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Brenda L. Methot and two brothers, Wilbert and Willard Crawford.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Bonnie J. Crawford of Gustavus; two daughters, Linda L. (Roger) Phillips of Cortland, Ohio and Laurie L. (James) Sudik of Niles, Ohio; son-in-law, Steven Methot of Long Island, New York; a brother, Elton Crawford; three grandchildren, Holly (Chris) Johnson, Jacob Long and Gregory Phillips and a great-granddaughter, Quinne Johnson.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 20 at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral and Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio with Rev. Ron Spore officiating.

Burial will follow in Gustavus Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 20 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 1240 East 9th St. Cleveland, Ohio 44199 or to the Gustavus Federated Church, 8850 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Farmdale, Ohio 44417.

