Genevieve Waid Obituary

NEW LYME, Ohio – Genevieve Waid, age 96, died at home with her family by her side on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

She was born on April 2, 1921 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Katherine (Rubacha) and John Wozniak.

A 1939 graduate of Deming High School, she was longtime area resident.

On May 8, 1947, she married Charles Samuel Waid, Sr. and was an intricate part of running the family farm.

She was a longtime St. Mary Catholic Church of Orwell member.

She enjoyed gardening both flower and vegetables, spending time with her grandchildren and always had a cat in the house.

Mrs. Waid is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 43 years, Charles S. Waid, Sr.; a son, Charles S. Waid, Jr.; a sister, Joan Kowalski and two brothers, Stanley and Chester Wozniak.

Survivors include two daughters, Rosalie Hanson of Kingsville, Ohio and Kathleen Britton of New Lyme, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Arden, Charles, Paulette, Gary, Jr., Timothy, Jodi, Kimberly, Carissa and Charles; 17 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 103 North Maple Street, Orwell, Ohio 44076 with Rev. John Madden officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 18 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral and Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church.

