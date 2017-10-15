George Louis Romo Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – George Louis Romo, 77, of Warren, died Sunday afternoon, October 15, 2017 at his home.

He was born December 6, 1939 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Louis and Pauline Gory Romo.

George was a graduate of Farrell High School.

He served with the U.S. Army from 1957-60, being stationed over two years in Germany.

He worked for 30 years at Delphi Packard Electric Corporation in Warren, retiring in 1995.

George’s enjoyment after retirement was archery. He was a gold medal winner in archery in the Senior Olympics, was a certified archery instructor and an accomplished NFAA professional.

He was a life member of the Mosquito Bowman in Bazetta and a member of the archery team there. George was an excellent marksman with firearms and also enjoyed golf.

George is survived by his wife of nearly 32 years, Betty L. Kibler Romo, whom he married October 26, 1985; two sons, David (Stephanie) Romo and John (Victoria) Romo; one daughter, Terri (Gordon) Frank; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Kenneth (Diane) Romo and their two sons of Hubbard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, William Kehler.

The funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 20 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday, October 20. His nephew, Pastor Thomas Hilterman, will officiate.

Burial will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

