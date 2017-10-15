Girard crime activity: Stolen car found dumped in Stambaugh Park

Saturday, Oct. 7

2:20 p.m. – 900 block of Krehl Ave., a man said the cover to his truck was open and there was a large cut in the center of it.

Sunday, Oct. 8

12:41 p.m. – 300 block of N. State St., police received a report of a woman driving erratically, switching lanes without signaling and cutting off other drivers. An officer tried to pull the driver over on N. State Street and Broadway Avenue, but the driver wouldn’t stop until she reached W. Liberty Street and Salt Springs Road, according to a police report. Police said the driver appeared disoriented and believe she was being stalked by her entire apartment building. She had damage to her car, but she couldn’t remember what happened. The woman was taken to the hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Monday, Oct. 9

2:30 a.m. – Stambaugh Park, police found a stolen 2015 Nissan Altima that had been trashed and dumped in the park. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Sharon. The owner of the car believed an ex-girlfriend stole it.

5:28 p.m. – 500 block of Trumbull Ave., an employee of JP Car Wash reported that someone tried to pry open a change machine.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

12:30 p.m. – 800 block of N. Ward Ave., theft of about $15 in change from an unlocked vehicle.

11:33 p.m. – 500 block of Stull Ave., a man reported that his employer threatened to beat him up after he was fired and went to pick up his final paycheck. He told police that the man told him, “I know where you live… I followed you home before.”

Wednesday, Oct. 11

9:09 a.m. – 100 block of Harry St., Premier Integrations reported that checks employees wrote to another business were being changed and cashed to another person. The other business reported that the checks were being stolen from their mail, and a police report was also filed in Michigan.

9:25 a.m. – 100 block of N. Market St., a man reported that someone entered his unlocked vehicle and took his cell phone and a pack of cigarettes.

Thursday, Oct. 12

10:09 a.m. – 100 block of W. Second St., an employee of the Post Office reported that there was a large dog loose and that the dog was sprayed with mace after becoming aggressive. An officer reported that the dog took an “aggressive posture” toward him. The owner told police that the dog has never bitten anyone and rarely gets loose. He was given a warning to keep the dog restrained.

10:32 a.m. – 200 block of S. Davis St., theft of a red and black snowblower from a front porch. The snowblower was attached to a porch post with a bicycle chain.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: