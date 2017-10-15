Helen Elizabeth (Mason) Christofaris Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Helen Elizabeth (Mason) Christofaris, age 96, of Salem, died at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at her home.

She was born April 26, 1921 in Washington, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John S. and Emma (Miller) Mason.

Helen was a secretary for ten years at the former E.W. Bliss Co., retiring in 1968, as well as a secretary for various other businesses in the Salem area.

She was a 1940 Graduate of Greenford High School.

She and her husband owned/operated Salem Hobby & Antiques in the 1980’s and helped the junior high school students with their rocket projects.

Her husband, Gust Christofaris, whom she married September 1, 1945, preceded her on May 6, 1990.

Survivors include a daughter, Connie (Christofaris) Cranmer of Salem; a brother, Arlan (Marilyn) Mason of Salem; three grandchildren, Kristin Cranmer of Lakeville, Minnesota, Kerri (Justin) Strafford of Maitland, Florida and Kyle (Shannon) Cranmer of Salem and six great-grandchildren, Jordyn Bush, Logan Bush, and Domanik, Victoria and Abigail Strafford and Jackson Cranmer.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Sean Kelly officiating.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, October 19, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the funeral home prior to services.

Burial will be held at Woodsdale Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.