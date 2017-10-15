Highway Patrol investigating 3 vehicle crash that sends 5 to hospital

By Published:
CENTER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lisbon Post is investigating a crash in Columbiana County that sent five people to the hospital.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday evening, two cars and a van were involved in an accident on State Route 45, north of Lisbon.

Leticia Lujan, 26, was driving northbound on SR 45 when her Chrysler Sebring crashed into the back of a PT cruiser, driven by 61-year-old Maryanne Bartholomew.

Lujan’s car then went left of center and hit a Ford E150 driven by 71-year-old David Lewis.

Five people were sent to the hospital, but all are expected to survive.

According to a press release, drug impaired driving seems to be a factor in the crash, but troopers are still investigating.

The area was closed for about two hours.

All three drivers are from Lisbon.

