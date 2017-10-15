Jeremiah Gee Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 20 at Lane Family Funeral Home, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel for Jeremiah Gee, 36 of Youngstown who was killed Sunday morning, October 15 in a motorcycle accident.

Jeremiah was born December 21, 1980 in Youngstown, a son of Herb and Rosina (Reitmann) Gee and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Canfield High School in 2000 where he had played football.

Several years after high school, Jeremiah served his country in the U.S. Army while he was stationed in Germany.

He was a truck driver for XPO Logistics for over two years and was a member of New Life Church in Poland.

Jeremiah loved life and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, four-wheeling and playing golf. He was also a sports fan, especially the Colts.

Jeremiah leaves a son, Chase Silvestri; three sisters, RaeLynne (Keith) Reed of Alabama, Thea (Michael) Brown of Canfield and Brittany (Jason) Tsvetkoff of Canfield. He also leaves three nieces and three nephews, Kandi, M.J., Forrest, Tanner, Michala and Cadin.

Jeremiah was preceded in death by a brother, Bradley Gee.

Friends may call on Thursday, October 19 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 20 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Canfield.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 17 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.