Ohio governor says Trump health care move will hurt people

WASHINGTON (AP) – Ohio Gov. John Kasich says President Donald Trump’s move last week to cut subsidies to health insurers will ultimately hurt people who won’t be able to afford coverage.

Kasich appeared Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Ohio is one of the states that expanded Medicaid coverage under President Barack Obama’s 2010 Affordable Care Act, leading to more than 700,000 Ohioans obtaining health insurance.

Subsidies to insurers help reduce the cost some people pay for health care.

Kasich has been critical of fellow Republicans’ unsuccessful efforts in Congress to repeal and replace the ACA. Kasich on Sunday criticized congressional Democrats as well for “walking away from the table” and not seeking a compromise after the last failed repeal effort.

Kasich was noncommittal when asked about running for president in 2020.

